Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 39,540 Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.14% of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,636.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 108,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.88. 55,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,984. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

