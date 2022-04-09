Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.07% of PetMed Express at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PetMed Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PetMed Express by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PETS traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 270,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,701. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $531.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.78.

PetMed Express ( NASDAQ:PETS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.90 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PetMed Express from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised shares of PetMed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetMed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

