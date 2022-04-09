Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.23

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.23 and last traded at $58.75, with a volume of 12187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.34.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNTH. StockNews.com began coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -57.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total value of $33,447.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carol Walker sold 6,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $334,166.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,860 shares of company stock worth $5,630,110 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $43,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lantheus by 218.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Lantheus by 39.5% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 20.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

