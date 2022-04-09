Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $115.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $93.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.30% from the company’s current price.

LPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $72.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

LPI stock opened at $83.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.47.

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The company had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 29.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $452,878.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $207,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

