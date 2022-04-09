Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Latham Group Inc. is the designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools principally in North America, Australia and New Zealand. Latham Group Inc. is headquartered in Latham, NY. “
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Latham Group from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.44.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Latham Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 323,851 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Latham Group in the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Latham Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Latham Group by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Latham Group by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 29,807 shares during the last quarter. 22.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
