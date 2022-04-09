Lattice Token (LTX) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Lattice Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lattice Token has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Lattice Token has a total market capitalization of $25.89 million and $310,241.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00046078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.03 or 0.07595931 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,565.80 or 0.99883909 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange . The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016 . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lattice Token Coin Trading

