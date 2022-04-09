Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.39. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.16.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter worth $1,505,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 4.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,365,000 after purchasing an additional 35,330 shares during the period. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 7.4% during the third quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 564,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,557,000 after purchasing an additional 38,734 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at $2,497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

