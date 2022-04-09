LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Down to $124.68

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.68, but opened at $112.42. LendingTree shares last traded at $112.42, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.44.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.41.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in LendingTree by 27.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 23.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in LendingTree by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.
LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LendingTree (TREE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.