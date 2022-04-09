LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Gap Down to $124.68

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $124.68, but opened at $112.42. LendingTree shares last traded at $112.42, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.44.

Get LendingTree alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.41.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in LendingTree by 27.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 545.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in LendingTree by 23.7% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in LendingTree by 39.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in LendingTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.