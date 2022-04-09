Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Cut to $253.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.71.
LII stock opened at $254.90 on Thursday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $243.92 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.77.
In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lennox International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.
Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.
