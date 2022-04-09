Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Cut to $253.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $253.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.71.

Get Lennox International alerts:

LII stock opened at $254.90 on Thursday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $243.92 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.77.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 192.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lennox International by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.