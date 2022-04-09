Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leslie’s Inc. provides direct-to-consumer brand in the U.S. pool and spa care industry, serving residential, professional and commercial consumers. The company markets its products through physical locations and multiple digital platforms. Leslie’s Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Get Leslie's alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LESL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.92.

LESL opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. Leslie’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 163.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 234.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 325.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s (Get Rating)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.