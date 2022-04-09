Lethean Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $660,595.04 and $53.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lethean has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,434.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.93 or 0.07588043 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.00262230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.01 or 0.00763547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00098724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.52 or 0.00550314 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.46 or 0.00399339 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.