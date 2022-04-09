Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Lowered to $27.00 at Citigroup

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.67.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $268,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

