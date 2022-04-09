Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40-6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.44 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.500-$1.560 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.46.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.79 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock worth $1,576,124. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,731 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 116,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,104 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $21,303,000 after purchasing an additional 102,701 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,605 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 69,989 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

