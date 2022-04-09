LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of LG Display from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of LG Display from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $7.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. LG Display has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.20.

LG Display ( NYSE:LPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities research analysts expect that LG Display will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in LG Display by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display (Get Rating)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.