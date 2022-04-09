Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $18.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.15, but opened at $15.53. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 1,682 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.34.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock worth $84,460,027. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5,231.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.04.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $683.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

