Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Research Coverage Started at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$104.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$125.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$110.00 to C$68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$100.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$90.53.

TSE LSPD opened at C$33.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$65.62. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of C$24.91 and a 12 month high of C$165.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

