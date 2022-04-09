Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) dropped 11.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 31,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,964,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.
LILM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63.
Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)
Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.
