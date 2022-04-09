Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) dropped 11.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 31,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,964,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

LILM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Get Lilium alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.