Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 51,851 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total value of $15,603,002.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95.

On Friday, April 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $48,352,634.88.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $730,075.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70.

On Monday, March 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $10,306,695.35.

On Thursday, March 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $46,627,368.15.

On Friday, March 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total value of $5,876,052.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36.

On Friday, March 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00.

Shares of LLY opened at $311.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.19.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,571,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 489,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.83.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

