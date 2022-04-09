Lilly Endowment Inc Sells 51,851 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,851 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.92, for a total value of $15,603,002.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 39,393 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $11,548,057.95.
- On Friday, April 1st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 165,376 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $48,352,634.88.
- On Wednesday, March 30th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.03, for a total value of $730,075.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,538 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.15, for a total value of $2,202,226.70.
- On Monday, March 21st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $10,306,695.35.
- On Thursday, March 17th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total value of $62,436,000.00.
- On Monday, March 14th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 173,085 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $46,627,368.15.
- On Friday, March 11th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total value of $5,876,052.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total value of $5,335,197.36.
- On Friday, March 4th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total value of $55,070,400.00.
Shares of LLY opened at $311.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $314.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.19.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,571,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 489,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.
LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.83.
About Eli Lilly and (Get Rating)
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
