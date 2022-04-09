Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Linde by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,323,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 82,348 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in Linde by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its stake in Linde by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Linde by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.53.

NYSE:LIN traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $317.82. 1,357,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.38. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $1.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.93%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

