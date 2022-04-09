Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Trading Down 4.2%

Lion One Metals Limited (CVE:LIO – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.14. Approximately 84,978 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 70,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.83 million and a P/E ratio of -47.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 106.32 and a current ratio of 106.76.

Lion One Metals Company Profile (CVE:LIO)

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji. Its principal property is the 100% owned Tuvatu Gold project, which comprise four special prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 13,619 hectares located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji.

