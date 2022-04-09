Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.67 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $5.67 million and $663.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,337.95 or 0.99973701 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 159.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000090 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 754,734,137 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

