Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 16,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 241,867 shares.The stock last traded at $294.01 and had previously closed at $292.04.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $317.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.41. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In other news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $283,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total transaction of $871,309.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,162 shares of company stock worth $6,713,805. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

