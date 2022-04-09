LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 320 ($4.20) price objective on the stock.

LMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 255 ($3.34) to GBX 283 ($3.71) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.67) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 290.38 ($3.81).

Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 276.40 ($3.62) on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 214.80 ($2.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.77). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 264.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 265.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.19%.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

