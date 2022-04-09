Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $97-$99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.34 billion.Lowe’s Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.100-$13.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $258.65.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $206.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $222.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.61. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after acquiring an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

