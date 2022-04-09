Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Cut to $243.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $267.00 to $243.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.65.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $206.66 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $182.08 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.61.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

