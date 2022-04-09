Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Receives $356.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $356.20.

LNDNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 384 to SEK 378 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lundin Energy AB (publ) from SEK 369 to SEK 384 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNDNF remained flat at $$42.96 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 440. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.36.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 639.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible oil and gas reserves of 799.4 MMboe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.