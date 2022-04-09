Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.46. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 120,934 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$116.82 million and a P/E ratio of -153.33.
About Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS)
Further Reading
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Macarthur Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macarthur Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.