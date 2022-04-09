Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.38

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.46. Macarthur Minerals shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 120,934 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$116.82 million and a P/E ratio of -153.33.

About Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Australia and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

