Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.79

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.79 and traded as high as $8.97. Macatawa Bank shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 69,843 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Macatawa Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $303.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Macatawa Bank ( NASDAQ:MCBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $18.17 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Rosenbach purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.08 per share, with a total value of $63,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 30,136 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 29,654 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

