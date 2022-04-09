Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.50.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $172.23 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $152.42 and a 1-year high of $203.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.59.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 23.0% in the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 104,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% during the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.