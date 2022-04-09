MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MAG. Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.42.

MAG Silver stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.28 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 4,614.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth $172,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new position in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

