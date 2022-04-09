Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $860.74 million, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.50 million. Analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.216 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 84.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 460,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 237,389 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 57,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,911 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

