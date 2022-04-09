Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mandiant Inc (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. Mandiant reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Mandiant’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNDT. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mandiant from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mandiant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

NASDAQ MNDT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,952,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,878. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mandiant has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.12.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $1,453,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Mandiant by 712.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,839,000 after buying an additional 7,091,453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $83,072,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth about $62,615,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

