ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,745 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Shares of MAN opened at $87.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.88. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.32 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup (Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.