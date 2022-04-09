Mark Wahlberg Sells 24,309 Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 24,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $255,973.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Mark Wahlberg sold 69,223 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $736,532.72.

On Monday, April 4th, Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $125,319.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $2,214.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $145,049.28.

On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $137,502.36.

On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $517,684.32.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $607,418.04.

On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $802,402.80.

On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $951,956.00.

FXLV traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,585. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FXLV shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F45 Training currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of F45 Training by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,189,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 261,959 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of F45 Training by 538.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 218,466 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of F45 Training by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of F45 Training by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of F45 Training by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

