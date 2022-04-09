Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price objective on Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $116,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,324 shares of company stock worth $526,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRTN opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

