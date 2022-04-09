Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $74.21

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.21 and last traded at $75.07, with a volume of 4907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $635.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.96 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Masonite International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 277,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

