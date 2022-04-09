Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $74.21

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $74.21 and last traded at $75.07, with a volume of 4907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.22.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOOR shares. TheStreet cut Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.
The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47.
In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.80 per share, for a total transaction of $85,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Masonite International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Masonite International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 277,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 582,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter.
Masonite International Company Profile (NYSE:DOOR)
Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.
