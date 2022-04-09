MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Steven J. Gilbert Sells 85,141 Shares

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 85,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,326,496.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MBI stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $748.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.67).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 28.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on MBIA from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MBIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

