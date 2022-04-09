Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) were up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $166.77 and last traded at $166.77. Approximately 4,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 236,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.54.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.82.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.
About Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
