Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) were up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $166.77 and last traded at $166.77. Approximately 4,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 236,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.82.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

