Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Trading Down 2.2%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.57). Approximately 30,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 12,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.58).
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 48.22. The firm has a market cap of £9.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.75.
About Merit Group (LON:MRIT)
