Merriman Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,496,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,468. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.28 and its 200 day moving average is $86.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $79.71 and a 12-month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

