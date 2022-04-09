Merriman Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,129 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

AVEM traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $59.42. The company had a trading volume of 77,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,718. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $53.99 and a one year high of $70.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.88.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.