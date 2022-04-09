Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $39.67. The company had a trading volume of 40,972,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,284,088. The firm has a market cap of $319.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

