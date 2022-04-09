Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Gap Down to $29.25

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.25, but opened at $28.49. Merus shares last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 274 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33.

In related news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth about $730,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 11.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 240,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter worth about $1,300,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 1,407.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 109,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

