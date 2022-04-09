Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KGI Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lowered Meta Platforms from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $336.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $222.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.77. The stock has a market cap of $605.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $185.82 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,299 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,671 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

