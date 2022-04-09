MetaHash (MHC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $732,584.00

#MetaHash (MHC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 8th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $14.54 million and approximately $732,584.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,354,424,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,183,776,229 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

