M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target Raised to GBX 280 at Morgan Stanley

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 280 ($3.67) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 215 ($2.82) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.28) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on M&G from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 240 ($3.15) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on M&G from GBX 217 ($2.85) to GBX 226 ($2.96) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.11) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 245.88 ($3.22).

MNG stock opened at GBX 212.50 ($2.79) on Tuesday. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.34). The firm has a market cap of £5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 213.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 205.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 6.84%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

