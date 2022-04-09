MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) price target on the stock.
MXC stock opened at GBX 1.38 ($0.02) on Tuesday. MGC Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.25 ($0.06). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of £37.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44.
MGC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
