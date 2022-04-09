MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.95

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 37081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The business had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

