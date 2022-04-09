Michael Mente Sells 64,003 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mente sold 64,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $3,471,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Michael Mente sold 66,211 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $3,496,602.91.

On Monday, March 21st, Michael Mente sold 21,443 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $1,115,464.86.

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Mente sold 78,916 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $4,132,830.92.

On Friday, February 25th, Michael Mente sold 900 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $47,079.00.

NYSE RVLV opened at $52.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average is $60.59.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after buying an additional 959,875 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after acquiring an additional 811,812 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 23.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after acquiring an additional 623,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,667,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $24,046,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

