Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as low as C$0.55. Microbix Biosystems shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 176,403 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.03 million and a P/E ratio of 19.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.67.

Get Microbix Biosystems alerts:

In other Microbix Biosystems news, Director Cameron Lionel Groome sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total value of C$36,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$192,150.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. It manufactures a range of critical biological materials for the diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment and proficiency (QAPs) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, assay development and validation, or clinical lab workflows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microbix Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbix Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.